HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said.

Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

Emergency Medical Services treated the man and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor, but it’s still unknown if speed or drugs were involved.

This is Oahu’s 43rd traffic death this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year.

