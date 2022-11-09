Healthier Hawaii: November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Eric Crawley is a pulmonologist with Hawaii Pacific Health. He explains the importance of early-screening and emphasizes the best way to prevent lung cancer is not to smoke or to quit smoking if you do.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

