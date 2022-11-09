Hauula residents sound the alarm over erosion on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hauula residents are sounding the alarm over a section of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed more than two years ago.

They say the severe erosion isn’t slowing down but getting worse.

The Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to the highway at the Pokiwai Bridge after it collapsed in January 2020.

Some residents say what they are seeing now are the same signs they saw before the last collapse.

“I’m feeling flashbacks because I know this time of year and the King Tide is coming. Someone is going to get hurt if we don’t get this road repaired,” said Derrick Pressley, a Hauula resident.

DOT spent days doing emergency repairs to get the Kahuku bound lane open.

Then in March of that year, crews spent several weeks shoring up the foundation by adding barriers to protect the highway. That cost the state between $2 million to $3 million.

But now, nearly three years later, Pressley says the work is falling apart.

Despite these concerns from resident, the Transportation Department released the following statement:

“There is no immediate threat to Kamehameha Highway at Pokiwai Bridge or at Kaaawa Elementary. For the area north of Pokiwai we will be adjusting/replacing the kyowa bags that serve to diffuse the wave energy. For the section adjacent to Kaaawa Elementary we designing a soft revetment and anticipate construction starting in Spring 2023. We monitor the sections and maintain often.”

