Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue across the state for the next several days. Showers will favor windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. The greatest coverage of showers will be during the overnight through early morning hours.

Small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected through Friday. Another pulse of northerly swell energy is due on Saturday. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday into Sunday. A small, long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Friday may provide a noticeable boost in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.