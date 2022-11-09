Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue across the state for the next several days. Showers will favor windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. The greatest coverage of showers will be during the overnight through early morning hours.

Small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected through Friday. Another pulse of northerly swell energy is due on Saturday. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday into Sunday. A small, long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Friday may provide a noticeable boost in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
Voters line up at Honolulu Hale for in-person voting.
Election Day voters encounter hours-long waits to cast ballots
File photo
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Hats off and a salute to veterans
Hawaii News Now - JR -
Hawaii News Now - JR - Hawaii News Now
Hawaii News Now - JR - Hawaii News Now
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of rain riding in over the trade winds tonight
Trade winds are kicking up some showers
FIRST ALERT: Trade wind showers