Firefighters battle large brush fire in Lahaina that scorched about 150 acres

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple firefighter crews are batting a huge brush fire in Lahaina Tuesday evening, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 11:40 a.m. near Kauaula Valley.

At last update, the Maui Fire Department said the fire is 20% contained.

Fire crews are fighting the flames on ground and from the air.

Authorities said no homes were damaged, no one was hurt and there were no evacuations.

The fire scorched about 150 acres. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

