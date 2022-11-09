Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone still being processed, 3rd printout likely hours away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State election officials said that 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone have yet to be processed Wednesday, potentially changing the outcome of several close state and county level races.

Officials added the third printout of election results are likely hours away from being released. This is compared to the primary election in August in which the third printout was released around 11:30 p.m. the same day.

As of 5:10 a.m., Hawaii County has finished tabulations but the numbers will not be updated until all counties are complete. According to election officials, statewide numbers will not be updated until all counties are finished processing votes.

While ballots are still coming in, big races including for governor and congressional leaders are unlikely to be swayed as the margin is too wide.

Furthermore, the latest numbers show that of the 861,358 just 353,504 cast their ballot — that’s just a 41% voter turnout.

And with all of those people in line to vote on Oahu and across the state, one might think that in-person turnout could have changed those numbers. But, the latest figures from the state’s Election Office show that as of Tuesday night only 16,688 — just 1.9% of voters in the state chose to vote in person. That’s almost double the people who opted to vote in person for the primaries in August, in which Hawaii saw a little over 9,000 people.

The latest island-by-island breakdown of voter turnout shows

On Oahu, turnout was almost 43%. Around 9,800 voted in person and close to 243,000 voted by mail.

On Hawaii Island, with more than 131,000 registered voters, just over 64,000 cast their ballots — a little more than 3,000 voted in person. The total turnout was 49.3%.

On Kauai, the total turnout was 36.5% with more than 1,400 voters who cast their ballot in person.

In Maui County, turnout was 31.1% with more than 2,300 people who voted in person.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

This story will be updated as these numbers could change throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.