Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
Voters line up at Honolulu Hale for in-person voting.
Election Day voters encounter hours-long waits to cast ballots
Authorities said no homes were damaged, no one was hurt and there were no evacuations.
Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire that has scorched 1,200 acres in Lahaina

Latest News

Authorities said no homes were damaged, no one was hurt and there were no evacuations.
Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire that has scorched 1,200 acres in Lahaina
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda...
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia