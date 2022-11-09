Tributes
‘Chicken Man’ eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days

Alexander Tominsky became known as "Chicken Man" after eating 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – Philadelphia has a new legend, a guy who goes by the name of “Chicken Man” because he was anything but “chicken” when it came to eating.

Alexander Tominsky ate an entire chicken a day for 40 days.

Crowds surrounded him on his last bird chanting, “Eat that chicken!”

Tominsky documented his feat right down to the bones.

The Phillies may have lost the World Series, but the “Chicken Man” really “brought it home.” Tominsky’s fame grew online, and by the time leaflets appeared announcing he would eat his 40th chicken on an abandoned pier, it became no wonder a crowd showed up.

Tominsky told The New York Times he lost 16 pounds over those 40 days. He said he got so sick of chicken he started chewing it into pieces before washing it down.

“Basically, I drank the chicken,” he said.

When the bones were picked clean, “Chicken Man” held them up triumphantly, occasionally tossing them to the crowd. He even sang along to Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” as he polished off the last bite.

Tominsky hoisted his final empty plate like an Olympic medal.

Tominsky told The Times his main reason for the endeavor was to use his pain during the experience to make people smile.

His fans may say, “Chicken Man for President,” but Tominsky told The Times he was happy it’s over.

“My body is ready for repair,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

