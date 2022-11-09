3 Hawaii congressional seats on the ballot as all eyes on House, Senate makeup

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation will feature a new face after Tuesday’s general election — as they all head back to Washington, D.C. for what could be a remarkably different Congress.

On Tuesday, control of Congress is on the line ― and inflation, crime and abortion are on the ballot.

Jill Tokuda is poised to easily win in the race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional seat.

Tokuda clinched the Democratic primary win back in August, beating her opponent Patrick Branco by a wide margin.

Kai Kahele is vacating the seat after he made the surprise decision not to run for reelection and instead launch his campaign for governor after spending less than two years in Washington, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Tokuda — who previously served in the state Senate from 2006 to 2018 — had initially entered the crowded race for lieutenant governor but made the switch to run for Congress after Kahele made his announcement.

She says she’s running for Congress to give families a voice in government.

In the general election, Tokuda will square off against Republican Joe Akana, who previously ran for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in 2020, when Tulsi Gabbard vacated the seat to run for president.

He is a business development coach who served 10 years as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Air Force.

Also on the ballot is Michelle Tippens, a Libertarian. Tippens is founder and executive director of the Hawaii Veterans Cannabis Alliance and served in the Army for over four years.

Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District covers rural parts of Oahu — including Windward Oahu and the North Shore — as well as the neighbor islands.

Meanwhile, two members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation are up for reelection.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, is seeking another six-year term.

Schatz faces longtime state Rep. Bob McDermott, a Republican.

McDermott previously said one of the main reasons for running was that he wanted a complete shutdown of the military’s Red Hill facility within a year and that the current congressional delegation was “satisfied” that the Navy was complying with the state Department of Health’s order to suspend operations and drain the tanks.

McDermott’s chances of winning, however, appear slim given Hawaii’s history of voting for Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, is also up for reelection for the 1st Congressional District, which represents urban Honolulu.

Case is no stranger to Capitol Hill. He previously served as a U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2002 to 2007. He’s also remembered for his unsuccessful attempt to seat then-Sen. Daniel Akaka in 2006.

He reentered the political sphere when he was elected to the 1st Congressional district in 2018.

His opponent is Republican Conrad Kress, a Kailua resident and former Navy SEAL.

Nationally, the midterm elections are critical in determining which party will take control of Congress amid an intensely polarized political climate exacerbated by an uncertain economy, the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack, abortion rights and gun concerns, among many other issues.

Republicans are favored to win the House, though the Senate is up for grabs.

