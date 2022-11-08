Tributes
Voting on Election Day: Where to go and what to expect

Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots through mail, but some are waiting until the last-minute ― voting in person or dropping off their ballots.(Hawaii News Now)
By Casey Lund
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The vast majority of Hawaii voters chose to cast their ballots by mail during the 2022 primary election in August. The latest numbers from the state show that trend continuing in Tuesday’s general election.

Still, thousands of voters still prefer to vote in person, and there is still time to do that before the polls close at 7 p.m.

You can register and vote at several voter service centers across the state.

  • On Oahu, voter service centers are located at Kapolei Hale and Honolulu Hale.
  • On Hawaii Island, you have the Aupuni Center in Hilo or the West Hawaii Civic Center in Kailua-Kona.
  • On Maui, voters can go to Hana High and Elementary School or the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku.
  • On Lanai, the voter service center is located at the Lanai Community Center.
  • On Molokai, the Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai.
  • On Kauai, the only service center is located at the Historic County Annex Building Basement in Lihue.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON HAWAII'S 2022 GENERAL ELECTION

Remember, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. at one of those voter service centers, you will be allowed to vote.

If you still need to register to vote, you can save yourself time at the service center by registering ahead of time online by clicking here.

If you still have your mail-in ballot, you can simply drop your ballot at an official election drop-box.

Generally, voters can expect the first numbers or “printout” a little after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Usually, there is another printout sometime around 10 p.m. and depending on how those numbers are looking, our editorial team at Hawaii News Now will start calling races during our evening newscasts.

For a complete list of voter service centers and drop-box locations, click here.

