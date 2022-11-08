From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S.

According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country.

Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.

Waikiki Beach rounded out the top 10.

The survey was conducted by Aqua Expeditions, a booking agency for luxury small-ship expeditions. The company recently polled more than 3,000 Americans on which landmarks they would like to visit.

“Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is described by the National Park Foundation as a special place to visit,” the company said, in a press release. “It is an area where volcanos have shaped the land, and where rare ecosystems can be found.”

Hawaii was no. 1 on the top 10 states’ share of most popular landmarks, followed by Tennessee.

Here are the top 10 landmarks Americans would like to visit:

1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park – Tennessee

2. Niagara Falls – New York

3. Elephant Rocks State Park – Missouri

4. Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming

5. Redwood National and State Parks – California

6. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – Hawaii

7. Hanauma Bay – Hawaii

8. Pikes Peak State Park – Iowa

9. The Grand Canyon – Arizona

10. Waikiki Beach - Hawaii

Here’s where Hawaii stacked up out of the 250 most popular locations:

6. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

7. Hanauma Bay

10. Waikiki Beach

34. Diamond Head

51. Mauna Kea

When it came to international destinations Americans would like to visit, the Galapagos Islands ranked at the top of the list.

