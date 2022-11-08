Tributes
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US

Popular lava tube reopens in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S.

According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country.

Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.

Waikiki Beach rounded out the top 10.

The survey was conducted by Aqua Expeditions, a booking agency for luxury small-ship expeditions. The company recently polled more than 3,000 Americans on which landmarks they would like to visit.

“Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is described by the National Park Foundation as a special place to visit,” the company said, in a press release. “It is an area where volcanos have shaped the land, and where rare ecosystems can be found.”

Hawaii was no. 1 on the top 10 states’ share of most popular landmarks, followed by Tennessee.

Here are the top 10 landmarks Americans would like to visit:

  • 1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park – Tennessee
  • 2. Niagara Falls – New York
  • 3. Elephant Rocks State Park – Missouri
  • 4. Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming
  • 5. Redwood National and State Parks – California
  • 6. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – Hawaii
  • 7. Hanauma Bay – Hawaii
  • 8. Pikes Peak State Park – Iowa
  • 9. The Grand Canyon – Arizona
  • 10. Waikiki Beach - Hawaii

When it came to international destinations Americans would like to visit, the Galapagos Islands ranked at the top of the list.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

