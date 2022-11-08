On ‘unbelievable’ Honor Flight, 28 Hawaii vets head to nation’s capital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanks to the Honor Flight Network, 28 Hawaii veterans are now on their way to Washington D.C. — some for the very first time.

Retired Col. Albert Brum, 97, is one of them.

He served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, but has never been to the nation’s capital.

The Honor Flight Network organizes trips to DC for retired servicemembers.

The first stop is Portland and the group departs Tuesday morning for Washington, D.C., where they will visit memorials and landmarks.

“It’s unbelievable that I have this opportunity. Interesting part of all of this is that I’m meeting so many interesting people,” said Brum.

The flight is sponsored by Alaska Airlines.

The first “Honor Flight” was in 2005. So far, more than 250,000 veterans across the country have taken part in the program to visit war memorials.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.