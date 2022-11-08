Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.

Law enforcement sources say the 31-year-old man had just been released from a hospital across the street from where the break-in happened.

The question: Was he intending to commit a crime or was he a desperate man in need of mental help?

HPD swarmed the Olomana neighborhood about 8:30 a.m. Monday after dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically.

The suspect allegedly tried to break into at least one other home before shattering the back door of a house on Ululani Street.

Neighbors described the chaos.

“He ended up picking up a chair and he eventually broke through and got into his living room,” said Matt Suzuki.

Shirley Zhu said she heard screaming and the sound of glass breaking.

”That’s why I went to check.”

Zhu says she then saw the suspect on the floor inside the home and added that he wasn’t moving.

“He was so quiet,” she said.

Law enforcement sources say the suspect was released from Adventist Health Castle less than a half hour before the break-in. Officers had dropped him off at the hospital for an evaluation after finding him acting erratically in Waimanalo about 7 a.m., sources said.

While detectives collected evidence on Ululani Street in Kailua, HNN found several more officers investigating at a second home on Uluhala Place.

Exactly what happened there remains unclear.

So far, HPD hasn’t answered any questions about what happened.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson issued this statement:

“At around 8:30 a.m. today, HPD officers were called to a Maunawili home following a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported that the male suspect was acting erratically prior to breaking into the home and then became unresponsive once inside the home. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. The case is classified as an unattended death. The investigation is ongoing.”

Chuck, a homeowner who asked only to be identified by his first name, said he used his cell phone to record what happened and added he’s grateful for HPD’s quick response.

“Police downloaded all of the videos and everything,” he said. “They were very thorough. And I appreciate their effort. That’s all I really want to say.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into the suspect’s death continues.

