Please do not lick toxic toads, National Park Service warns
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you happen to see a toad, keep your tongue in your mouth.
That’s the main message the National Park Service stressed in a Facebook post last month.
While most people probably don’t want to lick a toad, park officials decided to make the announcement, perhaps as a precaution.
They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a strong toxin that could lead to serious health threats, including death.
Using the poison from the toads as a hallucinogenic drug is illegal in the U.S, according to a recent report from the New York Times.
