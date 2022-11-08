MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said.

The incident happened about 3 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed.

Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving jump when something went wrong. He was found wearing skydiving gear, a helmet and a deployed parachute.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

