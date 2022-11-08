MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said.
The incident happened about 3 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed.
Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving jump when something went wrong. He was found wearing skydiving gear, a helmet and a deployed parachute.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
