King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5.

The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.

“When we heard that we were first seed, we were all excited, you know, the players, the coaches, you know, it just makes it a little bit easier on us going into states.” Kekaulike head coach Tyson Valle told Hawaii News Now. “We haven’t been there in a long time.”

They return to the State tourney for the first time in 16 years, the last time they were in it, they became the first neighbor island team to win it all.

“Really just trying to get to this point for a very long time, so you know, now that we’re here.” Coach Valle said. “I think, not only for our kids, but our school and community, it means a lot to everybody.”

One of the teams vying to meet Na Ali’i on the Valley Isle are the OIA DII Champion Nanakuli Golden Hawks.

They’re set for a showdown with PAC-5 of the ILH.

“PAC-5, you know, I mean they’re well coached team.” Nanakuli head coach Kili Watson said. “So it’s just really making sure we stick to our fundamentals and execute our assignments.”

After an undefeated run in the OIA, the team knows that now more than ever, they need to defend the valley.

“They are one a few teams in school history to etch their names in the books as OIA champion, but to have the opportunity to go and represent our school at the state level.” Coach Watson said. “The team has really embraced the saying, defending the valley and let’s fly and what not so whatever motto it takes for us to get the job done.”

That game is set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Nanakuli.

