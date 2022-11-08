Green a clear frontrunner on Election Day, but Aiona says no one should count him out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Tuesday’s general election, pandemic-battered and inflation weary Hawaii voters will select who they want to lead the state ― the current lieutenant governor or a former one.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, the Democrat, is the decided frontrunner heading into the final hours of voting.

But former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona, the Republican, says no one should count him out just yet.

“The people are really, really disturbed ... and they want change,” Aiona told Hawaii News Now. “A lot of Democrats are whispering, ‘I voted for you. I voted for you.’”

Still, toppling Green would be a major upset.

The lieutenant governor won the Democratic nomination for governor with a landslide victory in the August primary, besting opponents Vicky Cayetano and Kai Kahele.

The win marked the latest milestone in his near 20-year tenure in Hawaii’s political scene.

Green’s running mate, Sylvia Luke, also fought her way out of a contentious field ― despite Super PAC money fueling attack ads. Some of those ads came from the Carpenters Union, which supports her partner on the ticket.

Green says they’ve addressed the situation and are ready to move forward.

On the Republican side, it’s also been a whirlwind for Aiona.

The Republican entered the race at the last minute, filing his papers just under the June 7 deadline.

While Aiona’s campaign may have been brief, he’s feeling much more confident compared to previous years he’s run for the office. This election marks the third time Duke Aiona has run for governor.

He says part of what motivated him to throw his hat in the ring again is the recent spate of public corruption scandals. Aiona says the energy surrounding this election season is reminiscent to the atmostphere 20 years ago.

“People are disgusted.”

Aiona is no stranger to the gubernatorial campaign trail. In 2010, he lost a bid to Neil Abercrombie. Aiona secured the Republican nomination for a second time in 2014 ― running against David Ige.

When HNN asked what he did differently this campaign, Aiona responded: “It was more hands on for me. I did much more retail politics, retail politics meaning person to person. I did much more than I’ve ever done.”

