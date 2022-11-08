Got some extra space? The humane society hopes you’ll let a dog crash on your couch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In response to a surge in animals at their facility, the Hawaiian Humane Society is looking for volunteers willing to temporarily host a foster dog.

It’s all part of the society’s new “Couch Crashers” program, where dogs can be fostered for a short-term stay lasting anywhere from three days to two weeks.

If it goes well, the dogs can move in permanently.

Nationwide, shelters are seeing an increase in pet surrenders due to inflation and the economy.

The society’s Moilili campus is currently operating well over capacity as it ideally would house 160 animals, but it currently has more than 200.

“We don’t want to get so full that it causes even more problems like spreading diseases or other issues that may happen,” said HHW communications coordinator Thomas Hanns. “So we’re trying to take every measure to avoid that. Having these animals out into a home, gives them a brief break from that stressful environment.’

Hanns says only dogs are eligible for this initiative. And so far, 75 have been permanently adopted.

“With our spacing constraints, when we’re able to get some of these pets into homes with our people in our community, they can just stay there for a minimum of two days, max of two weeks,” Hanns said.

“It gives us enough space to help the animals that need a little bit more additional care.”

The society will provide participants with all of the necessary supplies.

For more information, head to Hawaiianhumane.org.

