Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Got some extra space? The humane society hopes you’ll let a dog crash on your couch

The Hawaiian Humane Society is seeking those interested in temporarily hosting a foster dog as part of its new "Couch Crashers" program.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In response to a surge in animals at their facility, the Hawaiian Humane Society is looking for volunteers willing to temporarily host a foster dog.

It’s all part of the society’s new “Couch Crashers” program, where dogs can be fostered for a short-term stay lasting anywhere from three days to two weeks.

If it goes well, the dogs can move in permanently.

Nationwide, shelters are seeing an increase in pet surrenders due to inflation and the economy.

The society’s Moilili campus is currently operating well over capacity as it ideally would house 160 animals, but it currently has more than 200.

“We don’t want to get so full that it causes even more problems like spreading diseases or other issues that may happen,” said HHW communications coordinator Thomas Hanns. “So we’re trying to take every measure to avoid that. Having these animals out into a home, gives them a brief break from that stressful environment.’

Hanns says only dogs are eligible for this initiative. And so far, 75 have been permanently adopted.

“With our spacing constraints, when we’re able to get some of these pets into homes with our people in our community, they can just stay there for a minimum of two days, max of two weeks,” Hanns said.

“It gives us enough space to help the animals that need a little bit more additional care.”

The society will provide participants with all of the necessary supplies.

For more information, head to Hawaiianhumane.org.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured the massive blaze in McCully Sunday morning.
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
The NTSB is investigating a motorized glider crash that killed two people on Saturday.
Authorities identify 2 victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
A rescue crew was able to locate the injured hiker and airlifted him and the other hikers to...
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year

Latest News

Military defueling leader shows how Red Hill tanks will be drained of fuel.
‘There is no playbook’: As next phase of Red Hill defueling begins, focus is on safety
Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
A crowd gathers outside the Department of Human Services Iwilei processing center, some were...
Overwhelmed human service workers fall behind in processing food stamp benefits
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
What the Tech: Alternatives to Twitter