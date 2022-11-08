Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions to hold into the weekend

Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions to hold into the weekend
Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions to hold into the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend. A band of low level clouds is passing over the state with increasing shower coverage through early Tuesday morning. Expect typical trade wind shower activity from Tuesday afternoon onward with drier trends each day and wetter trends through the overnight to early morning hours, favoring windward and mountain areas.

A series of small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected through Friday. We should see a small, medium-period north-northeast swell begin to arrive Tuesday, followed by a slightly larger pulse Thursday. A large northwest swell arriving late Friday night will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting Saturday. A small, long-period south-southwest swell is due as early as Friday,

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
The NTSB is investigating a motorized glider crash that killed two people on Saturday.
Authorities identify 2 victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
A rescue crew was able to locate the injured hiker and airlifted him and the other hikers to...
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital

Latest News

Tracking a total lunar eclipse during the overnight hours
Hawaii News Now - JR Hawaii
Tracking more rain into the night
Hawaii News Now - JR Hawaii
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of rain riding in over the trade winds tonight
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday