Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend.

A band of low level clouds is passing over the state with increasing shower coverage through early Tuesday morning.

Expect typical trade wind shower activity from Tuesday afternoon onward with drier trends each day and wetter trends through the overnight to early morning hours, favoring windward and mountain areas.

A series of small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected through Friday.

We should see a small, medium-period north-northeast swell begin to arrive Tuesday, followed by a slightly larger pulse Thursday.

A large northwest swell arriving late Friday night will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting Saturday.

A small, long-period south-southwest swell is due as early as Friday.

