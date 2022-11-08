Tributes
‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the 2022 HHSAA State Football tournament

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaii high school football season is winding down, which means its time for the postseason.

The Hawaii High School Athletics Association State Tournament begins on Friday, November 11th and ‘Chasing the Championship will break down the teams and storylines heading into the State tourney.

Three division titles are up for grabs with all major prep leagues throughout the islands represented this year.

In the Division II, Maui’s King Kekaulike lands at the No. 1 seed, followed by Hawaii Island’s Honoka’a, Kauai’s Waimea, Oahu’s Nanakuli and Kaiser.

HHSAA DIVISION II BRACKET
HHSAA DIVISION II BRACKET(Hawaii News Now)

In the Division I, ILH Champion Iolani gets the top spot, then the Big Island’s Konawaena, followed by Maui’s Lahainaluna, Oahu’s Waipahu, Kauai’s Kapa’a in their first season in the DI and Aiea.

HHSAA DIVISION I BRACKET
HHSAA DIVISION I BRACKET(Hawaii News Now)

Finally, The Open Division sees some of the State’s top teams duking it out in Hawaii’s toughest division.

OIA Champion Kahuku comes in as the No. 1 seed looking to defend their 2021 State title, follow them up with ILH Champ Punahou who make their return to the state tourney since 2014, followed by Mililani and Campbell.

HHSAA OPEN DIVISION BRACKET
HHSAA OPEN DIVISION BRACKET(Hawaii News Now)

‘Chasing the Championship’ runs through the end of the HHSAA State Tournament.

The Open Division Championship game is set for November 25th while the Division I and II is set for November 26th — all title games will be played at John Kauinana Stadium at Mililani High School.

