2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast.

HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times.

So far, there has been no word on what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

