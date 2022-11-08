2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway.
The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast.
HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times.
So far, there has been no word on what caused the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.