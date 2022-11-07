Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected.

Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is expected with windward and mauka showers mainly during the night and early morning hours, with winds from the east-northeast.

A small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island due to strong trade winds.

In surf, waves will remain above-average along east shores for the next few days, once again thanks to the trades. South shore waves will gradually decline through the middle of the week.

No significant swells are expected for most of the week for north and west shores, but we have a First Alert for a fairly large swell from the northwest that could bring high surf advisory-level waves late in the work week into the weekend.

