Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app

Apps are designed to track and collect data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received over 860,000 reports of identity theft so far this year, and according to security experts, apps with questionable security features can open the door for scammers.

Longtime consumer advocate Adam Levin, cohost of the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” said you have to be extra cautious what you download these days.

Levin shared several tips to avoid identity theft via apps:

  • Only use Google or Apple app stores to download new apps
  • Read reviews of the apps before you install them
  • Check the fine print and permissions the app requests
  • Protect your phone at all costs by locking it and using security measures

Levin also reminded consumers that apps are basically designed to track you and collect data. He added that it is highly likely that apps will share data with third parties, which makes using security features essential.

You can report a suspected scam or identify theft to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured the massive blaze in McCully Sunday morning.
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
A 17-year-old from Texas was one of the two victims killed in motorized hang glider incident on...
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HNN File
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Nov. 7, 2022)
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
File photo
Operation targeting child predators nets arrests of 4 service members in Hawaii