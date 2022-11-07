Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured the massive blaze in McCully Sunday morning.
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
A 17-year-old from Texas was one of the two victims killed in motorized hang glider incident on...
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
A rescue crew was able to locate the injured hiker and airlifted him and the other hikers to...
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication