Operation targeting child predators nets arrests of 4 service members in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii.

Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider.

They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28.

Officials have not released the suspects’ identities.

Authorities said the suspects reportedly tried to solicit sex from children online. But they did not know they were actually speaking with undercover law enforcement officers.

This was part of the ongoing “Operation Keiki Shield” between military and civilian law enforcement. Since 2019, the operation has resulted in 28 arrests and 16 convictions.

Between 40 and 55 law enforcement officials — from special agents to intelligence analysts to administrative staff — participated in the operation.

