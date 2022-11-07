Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Capt. Eric Proswimmer of the Jacksonville, Florida, fire department said the fire had caused three metal tanks containing chemicals to explode, forcing firefighters to back away as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured the massive blaze in McCully Sunday morning.
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HNN File
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HNN File
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022)
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise