International designer Amir Sali holds debut fashion show in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - International haute couture designer Amir Sali held his first fashion show in Hawaii at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night.

Dubbed the “Prince of Beads,” Philippine-born Sali studied in Paris, France, on a scholarship with the help of the daughter of the king of Saudi Arabia and has designed dresses for royals and big names in Hollywood.

Sali is known for his sophisticated pieces that feature elaborate embroidery, beadwork and other embellishment -- and blending Filipino touches with different cultures.

“I love texture. And I think Filipinos are intricate people, we like ornate, we like decorations. From Luzon down to Mindanao, we can see different traditions culture, I think we have a lot to show,” Sali said. “Most of the collection are with fringes, because I want to have it a touch of Hawaii, like grass skirts but it’s in a gown.”

Sali’s designs are sought after by many celebrities, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Halle Barry and Carrie Underwood.

Models in Sali’s “Touch of Heaven” 2022 Holiday Collection Fashion Show included members of local organizations in Hawaii and was produced by Hawaii-based Sarah Hosaka of En Vogue Productions.

