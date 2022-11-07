Tributes
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail

Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:54 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail.

HFD said they received a call just past 4:40 p.m. and staged a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.

A rescue crew was able to locate the injured hiker and airlifted him and the other hikers to safety.

Care was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services who used advanced life-saving measures to treat the man and transport him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the two other hikers he was with were not hurt.

“It’s a very dangerous trail to hike on and again it’s unfortunate that this hiker actually fell and slipped about 150 feet,” said HFD Battalion Chief Carlton Yamada.

At this point, there has been no word on what caused the man to fall.

The fire department is reminding people to assess the degree of difficulty of hikes and know the route before hiking, emphasizing that people should not solely rely on social media to get the information needed about a trail.

