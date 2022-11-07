Tributes
How to watch HNN’s live coverage of the general election

Behind-the-scenes photos of primary election night at Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is your Election 2022 headquarters on Tuesday.

Coverage will begin with HNN Sunrise, with the latest breaking election news and updates.

At noon, catch our midday newscast ― This is Now ― on KHNL and online.

HNN digital will then be live through 4 p.m. on HawaiiNewsNow.com, the HNN news app and on Facebook.

[Special Section: Election 2022]

You can also catch our breaking coverage on Apple TV, Amazon fire and Roku.

At 4 p.m., our election night coverage will begin:

  • Watch “First at 4 p.m.” on KGMB, KHNL, K5 and all your HNN digital platforms.
  • Watch Hawaii News Now at 5 p.m. on KGMB, KHNL, K5 and all your HNN digital platforms.
  • Watch Hawaii News Now at 6 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and all your HNN digital platforms.
  • Watch Hawaii News Now from 7 to 9 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and all your HNN digital platforms.
  • Watch Hawaii News Now from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on KGMB, KHNL, K5 and all your HNN digital platforms.

For viewers not near a television, be sure to watch Hawaii News Now’s special coverage of the general election on the HNN mobile app. Simply open the app and click on the drop down menu in the upper left-hand corner.

From there, tap “Watch Live” and “Hawaii News Now Livestream.” You can also click here on your web browser.

Shows will also be streaming on Facebook and Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

