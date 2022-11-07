Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday

Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect typical trade wind weather through Saturday with brief periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours.

Isolated showers are possible over leeward locations. A disturbance northwest of the islands will produce high clouds over the islands through much of the week, enhancing sunrise and sunset colors.

A small north- northeast swell may pickup Monday night into Wednesday. A slightly larger north-northeast swell may arrive starting early Thursday.

A large northwest swell arriving next weekend may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting early Saturday. A small south-southwest swell, may arrive late Friday.

The locally strong trade winds in the vicinity of, and upstream of the islands, will likely maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores into mid-week.

