Day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout

Election Day is on Tuesday and there is still time to turn in your ballot. And, with it now too late to drop it in the mail, election officials are concerned we'll see another low turnout year.

So far, the numbers aren’t looking great when it comes to participation in the general election.

As of Saturday, a little more than 193,000 voters on Oahu had mailed in their ballots and just over 3,000 voted in person.

To put that into perspective, in the 2022 primary election, the City and County of Honolulu saw a total of 228,522 voters cast their ballots.

Hawaii’s voter turnout over the last three election cycles. (Hawaii News Now)

”For midterm elections like this, our general election turnout tends to be somewhere between about 12 and 16 percentage points higher than in the primary,” said HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore.

“So it’s going to be a little bit higher but because this isn’t a presidential year, you don’t get as much of a boost going into that general election.”

Moore said he expects to see voter turnout of somewhere around 50% to 53%, which would be more or less the same turnout the state saw in 2018 — the most recent midterm election.

”I think that’s a responsibility of all of us in a democracy to to vote. It’s a privilege and a right,” Kailua voter Karinna Nielsen said.

Neilsen said she’s grateful the state moved to a mail-in ballot system.

“I love being able to vote by mail because I can sit with my husband at the table and we can discuss what the issues are and vote together and then drop it in the mail. It’s so simple. It’s so easy.”

Hawaii’s voter turnout from statehood in 1959 until the 2020 election. (Hawaii News Now)

During the 2022 primaries in August, more than 330,000 people across the state chose to mail their ballots in while just over 9,000 voters chose to cast their ballot in person.

”I think people have confidence in the mail-in voting system. I’ve heard criticism from some sectors. I mean, there are clearly some people who are worried about this, but there really is no cause for concern. This is an incredibly safe system and most people clearly believe it is because they’re participating,” said Moore.

Nationwide, more than 41 million people have voted early in Tuesday’s races, which will decide control of Congress and key governorships across the country. This is the first national election since the fallout from the 2020 election when a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C.

In Hawaii, it’s important to note that state and county elections officials tell Hawaii News Now there have been no reports of voter fraud or any complications with the state’s mail-in voting system.

You can still register and vote up until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For a full list of ballot drop boxes and voter service centers across the state, click here.

