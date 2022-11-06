Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays firmly atop Big West after two wins at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued to sure up their number one spot in the Big West Conference this weekend with downing both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton this weekend.

On Friday, the Wahine took on rival Long Beach State — another one of the BWC’s best teams — but it would the Wahine’s way via a sweep 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The UH defense rose to the occasion, amassing 51 digs as a team and on offense, Caylen Alexander led the way with a team-high 11 kills.

Moving to Saturday, Hawaii met Cal State Fullerton and it would be a similar story to the night before, UH swept the Titans 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 to move to 16-6 overall and 13-1 in the Big West.

The win maintains Hawaii’s conference lead.

Amber Igiede tallied a match-high 15 kills and four blocks while Riley Wagoner has a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs.

Hawaii is back on the road this week, starting with UC San Diego on Friday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

