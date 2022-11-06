Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays firmly atop Big West after two wins at home

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued to sure up their number one spot in the Big West Conference this weekend with downing both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton this weekend.

On Friday, the Wahine took on rival Long Beach State — another one of the BWC’s best teams — but it would the Wahine’s way via a sweep 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The UH defense rose to the occasion, amassing 51 digs as a team and on offense, Caylen Alexander led the way with a team-high 11 kills.

Moving to Saturday, Hawaii met Cal State Fullerton and it would be a similar story to the night before, UH swept the Titans 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 to move to 16-6 overall and 13-1 in the Big West.

The win maintains Hawaii’s conference lead.

Amber Igiede tallied a match-high 15 kills and four blocks while Riley Wagoner has a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs.

Hawaii is back on the road this week, starting with UC San Diego on Friday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
HNN File
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
In August, the Kuliou'ou/Kalani Iki Neighborhood Board passed a resolution asking state and...
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a building in Kaimuki.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki

Latest News

Ikaika Hawaii
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta
Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships
Konawaena football player named the State’s Heisman high school scholarship recipient
Hawaii Football
‘It’s going to be up to us’: Hawaii football to face rival Fresno State