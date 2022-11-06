Tributes
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider

HNN File
HNN File(HNN File Image (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night.

Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo.

The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the moped.

The driver of the moped, a 36-year-old man, was ejected onto the road where he sustained critical injuries to his head and body.

He was taken to an area hospital and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said the unknown sedan did not stop affter the crash and continue on the highway toward Kailua. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver. There were no other details available on the vehicle available.

Speed appears to a factor for the sedan, police said. It’s unknown if drugs and alcohol also played a role.

Witnesses with information are asked to call 808-723-3413. The investigation is on going.

