Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor.
Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii.
Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams.
She also holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
During the pandemic, Burgess started the non profit organization ‘Run Club Kauai’ ― as a way to support physical and mental health for keiki.
