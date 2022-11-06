Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor.

Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii.

Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams.

She also holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

During the pandemic, Burgess started the non profit organization ‘Run Club Kauai’ ― as a way to support physical and mental health for keiki.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.