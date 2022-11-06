Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

(Richard Burgess)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor.

Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii.

Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams.

She also holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

During the pandemic, Burgess started the non profit organization ‘Run Club Kauai’ ― as a way to support physical and mental health for keiki.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
HNN File
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
In August, the Kuliou'ou/Kalani Iki Neighborhood Board passed a resolution asking state and...
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a building in Kaimuki.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki

Latest News

The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno...
Hawaii football loses disheartening game to Fresno State, 55-13
Ikaika Hawaii
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays firmly atop Big West after two wins at home
Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships