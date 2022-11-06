Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Hawaii Rowing recently returned from the Head of Charles Regatta in Boston, a race that attracts over 10,000 athletes and nearly 500,000 spectators to the Charles river.

This was the first time a rowing crew from Hawaii competed in the storied race and it was the first Hawaii crew to compete on the mainland in over 50 years.

They competed in the women’s youth 4+ and woman’s youth 2x events with the four-person crew clocked in a competitive time of 20 minutes, 21 seconds while the two-person crew recorded a time of 22 minutes, 47 seconds.

After the solid performances, Ikaika Hawaii was invited back to the Head of Charles for next year’s event.

Ikaika Hawaii is still looking for support as they now look towards their next event.

