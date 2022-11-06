Tributes
Hawaii football loses disheartening game to Fresno State, 55-13

The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno State Saturday night.(Twitter/@FresnoStateFB)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno State Saturday night.

Going into the match up, Hawaii had stayed competitive in all of their Mountain West Conference games despite a 1-3 start to Conference play, but the Bulldogs left no doubt after downing UH for the first time since 2019.

It was a very different story for Hawaii than in weeks past, they trailed 31-0 at halftime.

The Dogs got the scoring started with a 31-yard field goal, follow that up by a pick six courtesy of former Rainbow Warrior-now Bulldog Cameron Lockridge and the onslaught would continue for UH, 21 unanswered points before the break.

Fresno State was still relentless in the second half, stretching their lead to 41-0 in the third quarter and tack on two more TDs for the Bulldogs and its 55-0 in the fourth.

Hawaii would finally find the endzone thanks to Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, but by then the game had already gotten out of hand — final score, 55-13.

It was a big night for Fresno quarterback Jake Haener — who fell to UH in the previous two meetings — he would go 24/29 for 327 yards and four touchdowns while Brayden Schager went 20/40 for 204 yards a TD and an interception for UH.

Hawaii is back home next week to host Utah State on Saturday, kick off set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

