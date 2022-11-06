Giving gifts from one’s travels: Like omiyage, Filipinos traditionally give pasalubong

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s series “Focus on the Philippines” showcases Hawaii’s close ties to the Philippines. One important Filipino cultural tradition is to bring back pasalubong -- or gifts from your travels. In Hawaii and Japanese culture, it’s called omiyage.

Annalisa Burgos was on assignment in the Philippines and brought back popular snacks from the Ilocos region, where most Filipinos in Hawaii are from. In Candon City and Vigan City, popular snacks include fried corn kernels in different flavors, mushroom chips, and sweet glutinous rice with coconut.

