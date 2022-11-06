Tributes
EMS: Possible electric arc at HECO substation seriously injures 2 men

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location.

EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were both listed in serious condition.

No other information was available.

This is the second incident that left HECO workers injured within the last month. On Oct. 11, three workers injured after being shocked while working on an underground power line.

An arc flash happens when electricity jumps from one conductor to another. It’s unclear what led up to this incident, and if power was briefly lost for customers.

HNN has reached out to HECO for additional details.

