Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building

Video captured the massive blaze in McCully Sunday morning.
Video captured the massive blaze in McCully Sunday morning.(JESSICA LUZIER)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD.

Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.

Once they established their water supply and started fighting the flames, HFD had the fire under control in about 40 minutes. It was fully extinguished just before 7 a.m.

During a search of the home, one victim was found and pronounced dead by EMS. He was said to be a man in his 70s, but has not yet been publicly identified.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
HNN File
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HPD police cruiser / file image
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
In August, the Kuliou'ou/Kalani Iki Neighborhood Board passed a resolution asking state and...
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a building in Kaimuki.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki

Latest News

HNN File Image
EMS: Possible electric arc at HECO substation seriously injures 2 men
HNN File
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships
Konawaena football player named the State’s Heisman high school scholarship recipient