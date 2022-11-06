1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD.

Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.

Once they established their water supply and started fighting the flames, HFD had the fire under control in about 40 minutes. It was fully extinguished just before 7 a.m.

During a search of the home, one victim was found and pronounced dead by EMS. He was said to be a man in his 70s, but has not yet been publicly identified.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This story will be updated.

