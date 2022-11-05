Multiple people injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple people were injured Friday afternoon, including one critically, when an SUV crashed into a building in Kaimuki.

Honolulu EMS officials confirmed a man was in critical condition following the incident.

Several other people were also believed injured, but their conditions are not believed to be serious.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. at Liberty Dialysis Hawaii at the intersections of Koko Head and Harding avenues.

Police officers are on the scene investigating what happened.

This story will be updated.

