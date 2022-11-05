Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition.

Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday night, when officers responded to a home in Tiki Lane in Ocean View following reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old.

Upon arrival, they learned the child had been taken to Kona Community Hospital. He was subsequently taken to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, where he remains in critical condition.

Ellis-Noa was arrested and subsequently charged. His bail was set at $17,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.