Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

More showers to start the weekend with breezy trades

Unstable conditions are lingering near the islands, with a high chance of showers for Kauai.
Unstable conditions are lingering near the islands, with a high chance of showers for Kauai.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unstable conditions remain near the islands, with a higher chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms for Kauai. The rest of the islands can expect scattered showers for windward areas, with very little rainfall leeward.

Looking ahead, drier conditions should spread over the islands Saturday night into Sunday.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail through the next several days.

Your First Alert forecast also calls for another chance for increasing shower coverage again Monday night into Tuesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, rough and choppy surf will peak on east shores just below the 10-foot high surf advisory level, lowering slightly Sunday. A lingering south swell could bring some occasional head-high sets for south shores, while a small, medium-period northwest swell will continue to fade.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for coastal waters, except for waters leeward of Kauai and Oahu.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 -- after being duped with a forged...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A still photo from "The Wind and The Reckoning" featuring Lindsay Watson, Kahiau Perreira and...
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a building in Kaimuki.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
The Kealohas
In filing from prison, Katherine Kealoha claims to have told prosecutors who stole her infamous mailbox

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of rain now heading towards Kauai
It is that time of year for our friends and family on the Mainland to switch the clocks, and...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - WX
This comes as weather forecasts for Friday show an area of moisture will continue to produce...
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Spotty downpours today with breezy winds, drier conditions due over the weekend