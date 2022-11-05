More showers to start the weekend with breezy trades

Unstable conditions remain near the islands, with a higher chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms for Kauai. The rest of the islands can expect scattered showers for windward areas, with very little rainfall leeward.

Looking ahead, drier conditions should spread over the islands Saturday night into Sunday.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail through the next several days.

Your First Alert forecast also calls for another chance for increasing shower coverage again Monday night into Tuesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, rough and choppy surf will peak on east shores just below the 10-foot high surf advisory level, lowering slightly Sunday. A lingering south swell could bring some occasional head-high sets for south shores, while a small, medium-period northwest swell will continue to fade.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for coastal waters, except for waters leeward of Kauai and Oahu.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.