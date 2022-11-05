Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue.
Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.
The driver was placed under arrest for first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. The investigation is ongoing.
This marks Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.