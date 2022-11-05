Konawaena football player named the State’s Heisman high school scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Konawaena football player was awarded a big honor Friday morning.

Torrance Satta-Ellis was named the State’s Heisman high school scholarship recipient.

Satta-Ellis becomes one of over 5,000 state winners in it’s histoy.

The annual award is given to the most outstanding prep football players on and off the field. It also comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Satta-Ellis is now a finalist for the national award.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 30.

