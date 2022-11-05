Tributes
HPD arrests suspect accused of tackling woman, sexually assaulting her

Police arrested 24-year-old Daverson Ballesteros for kidnapping, second-degree robbery, third-degree sex assault and resisting arrest.(CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested the man accused of tackling a woman on a street and sexually assaulting her in an apparently random attack.

Police arrested 24-year-old Daverson Ballesteros on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree robbery, third-degree sex assault and resisting arrest.

The incident happened about 7:50 p.m. on Halloween Eve in the area fronting 98-1247 Kaahumanu St. in Waimalu.

Police said the woman was walking when the suspect allegedly tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses were able to intervene and the suspect fled on foot.

HPD officers located the suspect on Thursday around 4 p.m. in the Pearlridge area.

