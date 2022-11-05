Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in hang glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning in a hang glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore.

Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. just past Dillingham Airfield and near Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was believed to be in his 50s to 60s; the other is believed to be in his 20s.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

