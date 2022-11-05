Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in hang glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning in a hang glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore.

Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. just past Dillingham Airfield and near Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was believed to be in his 50s to 60s; the other is believed to be in his 20s.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 -- after being duped with a forged...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a building in Kaimuki.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
A still photo from "The Wind and The Reckoning" featuring Lindsay Watson, Kahiau Perreira and...
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
The Kealohas
In filing from prison, Katherine Kealoha claims to have told prosecutors who stole her infamous mailbox

Latest News

3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a building in Kaimuki.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
The crosswalk at Sunset Beach Elementary
On Oahu’s North Shore, a call for pedestrian safety measures as big wave season begins
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of rain now heading towards Kauai