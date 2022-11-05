Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods.

And in some cases, they’re damaging property.

“They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.

“Pretty much every night, the pig will come through this fence, walk up and down the cul de sac and just roam,” said Chun.

“I don’t know if it’s looking for food or trash or something but yeah, it roams around here every night.”

And it’s not just Aina Haina.

This past summer, residents in Manoa Valley reported feral pigs roaming through yards in Manoa at all hours.

The city has long been exploring ways to control feral animals as part of the East Honolulu Sustainable Communities Plan. In August, the Kuliouou/Kalani Iki Neighborhood Board passed a resolution asking officials to make feeding feral pigs illegal.

They’re also interested in rule changes that would make it easier for hunters to cull the population.

Roy Kainoa, president of the Pig Hunters Association of Oahu, said the challenge is getting access to state properties.

“The private landowners are the one that gives us the hard time,” said Kainoa. “So, what want to do is to get to the state land which is in in the back of their property.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to lawmakers and the DLNR for more information on the plans.

But lawmakers said they had no updates. And DLNR said they won’t have anyone available to speak until Monday.

