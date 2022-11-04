TRAFFIC ALERT: HECO work to close all lanes of H-1 in Pearl City this weekend

Tributes
The Hawaiian Electric Company will be closing all lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Pearl City this weekend for utility work.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers.

The Hawaiian Electric Company will be closing all lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Pearl City this weekend for utility work.

Lanes will start closing at 9 p.m. Saturday.

All lanes will be shut down at 10 p.m.

The goal is to have them reopen by 4 a.m. Sunday.

A full closure of the H-1 is necessary as crews will be replacing utility poles and upgrading power lines crossing the freeway near the Waiau Power Plant.

Drivers are asked to adjust their schedules and plan accordingly.

Officials will be on site to assist with traffic control.

H-1 Freeway closure by HNN on Scribd

