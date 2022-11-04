Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market.

The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market.

Supply chain issues are squeezing inventories, inflation is surging along with interest rates and consumer confidence is weak because they’re getting less bang for their buck.

All those factors caused the number of new vehicle registration in Hawaii to tumble by 14% from January through September.

The report also estimates that betwen 2020 and 2023, about 25,000 vehicle purchases were postponed. That represents 43% of sales in an average year.

Multiple car salespeople say they have customers waiting months — some nearly a year — to buy a car. But, they simply do not have any available vehicles to sell.

It’s hard to say when these issues will be resolved, but analysts believe next year will be better.

Experts say rising prices have not dampened the pent-up demand, which is great news for car dealers.

And for consumers, analysts believe car prices will go down once supply chain issues improve.

The report also showed Hawaii’s most popular make and models.

For top brand Toyota came out on top, and for model it’s the Tacoma.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 -- after being duped with a forged...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua...
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

Latest News

Fire destroys structure in Waianae.
Fire overnight completely destroyed home in Waianae
This comes as weather forecasts for Friday show an area of moisture will continue to produce...
Flood advisory issued for parts of Windward Oahu as heavy rain pelts area
Hawaii island's largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of...
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae